Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
