Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.