Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the maki…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the maki…
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of a…
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…