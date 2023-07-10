Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the making…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is a 51% chance of …
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…