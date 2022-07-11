Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the maki…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sun…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the maki…
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of a…
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degr…