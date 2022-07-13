Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the maki…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sun…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the maki…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a …
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings …
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.