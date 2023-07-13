Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
