Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. 75 degrees is today's low. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
