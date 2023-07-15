The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from FRI 9:29 PM CDT until SAT 1:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.