The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from FRI 9:29 PM CDT until SAT 1:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
