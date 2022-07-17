Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
