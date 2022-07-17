Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.