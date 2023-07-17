The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.