The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …