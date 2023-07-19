The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 100. 75 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likel…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How lik…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…