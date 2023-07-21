The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likel…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How lik…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…