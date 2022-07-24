Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.