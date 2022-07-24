Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
