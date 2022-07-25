 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

