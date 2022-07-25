The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
