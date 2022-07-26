Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 26, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

News