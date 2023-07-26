The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 107. A 80-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from WED 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.