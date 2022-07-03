 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

