Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

