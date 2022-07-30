Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
