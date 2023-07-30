The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the maki…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 102. Today has the makin…