Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Jul. 31, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

