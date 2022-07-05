Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 79 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.