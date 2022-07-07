Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 77-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until THU 11:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.