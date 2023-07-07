The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.