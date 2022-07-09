Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the maki…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the maki…
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of a…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 43…