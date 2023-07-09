Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the making…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is a 51% chance of …
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…