The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …