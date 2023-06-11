Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.