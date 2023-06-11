Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…