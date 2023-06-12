Saint Louis will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
