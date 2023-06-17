The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods…
Saint Louis will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings …
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…