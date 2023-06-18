The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saint Louis will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings …
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods…
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…