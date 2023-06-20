The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until TUE 8:30 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'…
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…