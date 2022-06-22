The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
