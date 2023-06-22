Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
