Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
