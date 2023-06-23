Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today.…
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It …