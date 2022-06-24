Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in St. Louis, MO
