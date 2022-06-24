 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

