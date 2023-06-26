The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the making…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a p…
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's con…