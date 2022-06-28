Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
