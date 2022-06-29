 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in St. Louis, MO

The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News