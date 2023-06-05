The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95.…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Expect a…