The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
