The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph.