The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
