The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Saturday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Thursday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 deg…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloud…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is fo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see g…
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…