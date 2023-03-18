It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
