Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is for…
Saint Louis folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degr…
Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees toda…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Saint Louis Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 28 degrees is today's…