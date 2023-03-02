Saint Louis folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
