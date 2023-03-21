Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Saint Louis today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
