Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Saint Louis area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.