Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.