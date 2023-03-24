Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
