Saint Louis temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
